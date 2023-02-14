Sometimes, we don’t value the jewel we possess until we lose it. A young Nigerian guy who broke up with her caring girlfriend is now begging to be accepted back.
In a short video which has surfaced online and stirred reactions, the young man can be seen on his knees begging for forgiveness.
Not only was he begging for a second chance on his knees, he additionally rolled himself on the floor and cried like a toddler who has lost his or her favourite toy.
Unfortunately for him, the lady has moved on and found a new sweetheart who treats her better than the ex-lover who wants a second opportunity to be her man.
Following the persistent begging and crying, the lady told her ex-boyfriend that – “It’s too late” because the love she had for him had withered like a leave during the harmattan season.
Watch the video below to know more…
Below are some of the comments gathered under the video…
@Kwabena said: “Brotherhood is very disappointed in this guy ??.”
@deleboko wrote: “Walahi e no suppose better for this guy ???.”
@peaceful said: “He don see say she don move on with someone better than him, ??she come dey glow join.”
@mustaphy commented: “Another full-grown man is down ??.”
@Tundejimoh wrote: “This is me and my ex-wife. alhamdulillah robilihalamin for God’s mercy on me.”
