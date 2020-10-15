Ivan Kituuka murdered in cold blood after he was caught bonking somebody’s wife

Ivan Kituuka, the manager of Housing Finance bank, a Ugandan commercial bank has been shot dead after he was caught in the act seriously bonking a married woman at a place that seems like a hotel.

According to information gathered, the husband of the woman named Mr. Ssozi who apparently knew all these while that his wife had a sexual affair with her boss Ivan earlier issued a warning to the latter to stay away from the wife.

Mr Ssozi obviously not wanting to tarnish Mr Ivan’s hard-earned reputation kept to himself his wife’s infidelity and a step further wrote a two paged letter to him[Ivan] warning him to leave his missus.

Mr Ssozi clearly stated in the warning letter that he will shoot Ivan Kituuka in the head if he ignores the threats and still bonks his lovely wife named Dorothy Nametubi Ssozi.

READ THE THREATENING LETTER BELOW;

Letter

Letter 2

All these series of warnings fell on deaf ears as Ivan went ahead to continually enjoy the vajayjay of Ssozi’s wife without any fear of losing his life, forcing the husband to carry out his deadly plan.

Unfortunately for the Housing Finance bank, about 3 unknown assailants stormed his house one evening ordered him to lie down and shot him with over 10 bullets in the head.