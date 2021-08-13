- Advertisement -

Rev. Nii Adotey Gyata I Obofuor, the Asantene of Accra has for the first time following his enstoolment as a chief by the Ga Traditional council spoken.

Seated on his private-owned television station, the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel was full of joy and thankful for the honour bestowed on him days ago by the acting Ga Mantse.

Speaking through Ante B, Obofour revealed on live TV that his supremacy as the Asantehene of Accra is that vast. According to Nii Adotey Gyata, he has 92 towns he Lords and rules over.

Watch the full video below, Rev. Obofour said a lot in this video-Take time to watch to the end;

Reverend Francis Antwi popularly known as Rev Obofour was enstooled as a chief in Accra days ago.

The popular preacher was enstooled as the Asantehene Mantse at Sempe in James Town with the title Nii Adotei Gyata I days ago.

The enstooling ceremony happened within 2 days for the traditional rites to be performed.

Day 1, Rev Obofour was picked up on Saturday evening by men from the Bortianor traditional council and on Sunday, he was out doored at a mini-festival.

The wife of the well-to-do Ghanaian preacher, Ciara Antwi, was present at the ceremony also dressed as Queen Mother of the Bortianor traditional community.

A mammoth crowd predominantly his church members, loved ones came from their various ends to show him massive support.

Other chiefs of the community graced the colourful ceremony to pay respect to Obofour the new chief.

Check the video of the moment he was enstooled as Chief.