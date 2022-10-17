type here...
“I’ve advised my son never to date a lady from a poor background”

Father reveals as he gives his reaosns

By Armani Brooklyn
"I've advised my son never to date a lady from a poor background"
They are different types of poverty, and they are transitional poverty, marginal poverty, residual poverty, absolute poverty and relative poverty.

Unfortunately, a person in survival mode only has one goal: Survival.

Considering Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, a person who is trapped in a multi-dimensional poverty-stricken country like Ghana, Nigeria and the rest of Africa is bound not to understand the basic needs of a humans which are love and belongingness i.e human emotional needs.

It is at the back of this that a Nigerian father who can be found on Twitter as @revelationrabbi has advised his son never to date or marry a girl from a poor background.

According to the author who is believed to be doing financially well citing his controversial tweet, most ladies from poor backgrounds don’t believe in love, they just want to escape their unfortunate conditions.

More so, they’re the saviours their families are banking on to lift them out of poverty thereby making it very risky for any man to date or marry them because they will ruin their finances.

He tweeted;

I told my son yesterday to avoid dating a girl from a poor background. In my dating experience, most of them don’t believe in love, they just want to escape their unfortunate conditions. More so, they’re the saviors their families are banking on to lift them out of poverty.

They don’t appreciate little things; they believe you can do more.

Background is important in marriage but shouldn’t be the deciding factor. A man should marry a woman that is willing to build with him and is willing to contribute her quota to the union that said; the woman should have a job or a trade, not a liability.

    Source:Ghpage

