I’ve also repented-Afia Schwar mocks Nana Agradaa after her repentance

Afia Schwarzenegger, as it was expected has dropped her reaction to Nana Agradaa’s overnight repentance that has fast garnered mixed reactions on both social and traditional media.

In a new video, the controversial social media sensation hilariously emulated Nana Agradaa, now Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng’s actions displayed yesterday during a press conference held.

According to Afia Schwar, she has also fully repented and now not of the ‘world’ again. She stated that she now wants to be called ‘Prophetess Afia Schwarzenegger’ adding that henceforth she’s going to work in the Lord’s vineyard.

“I bring you greetings from the Most High God. Today I change my name Afia Schwarzenegger to Prophetess Afia Schwarzengger. I’ve given my life to Christ and from now I’ll start a full-time ministry for God…”

She continued that her decision to now surrender herself to Christ comes after Nana Agradaa who has been scamming people with the ‘Sika Gari’ gods came public to reveal she’s no born again.

Watch the video below;

Nana Agradaa popularly known for her Sika Gari scheme of doubling money was arrested but later granted bail.

Nana Agradaa after her release from cell has asked Ghanaians in a press conference held yesterday she wrong to forgive her.

She claimed it was after she was granted bail she decided to stop doing the work as a fetish priestess and finally do the work of God.

Agradaa stated that she now prefers to be called Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng and not Nana Agradaa.