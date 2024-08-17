“I’ve been married for 20 years now but still have no kids” – SOMPA FM’s Ohenene Adazoa sadly reveals

In an emotional interview on the Delay Show, popular Sompa TV media personality, Ohenene Adazoa, revealed that she has been unable to give birth after twenty years of marriage.

Despite trying everything within her power, Ohenene says she’s yet to experience the joy of motherhood.

Ohenene, who has built a successful career in the media industry, opened up about the challenges she has faced in her personal life, particularly the pressure from outsiders to give birth.

As the only daughter of her mother, she explained that her mother has long prayed for her to have a child but unfortunately, her prayers are yet to be answered.

The weight of these unfulfilled prayers has been a heavy burden, yet Ohenene says she remains steadfast in her faith and hope in God to help her become a mother.

Despite the heartache and numerous attempts to conceive, Ohenene shared that she has not given up hope.

And that she continues to trust in God’s timing and believes that a miracle is still possible.