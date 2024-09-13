“I’ve been married for 23-years without a child” – Rich GH woman cries

A Ghanaian woman who’s currently based in the US, Maa Sarah aka Adwoa Paulkan has opened up about her long and distressing journey of being married for 23 years without having a child.

In an interview with GhPage, the woman indicated that despite being very rich, she’s never had a child. She noted in the video that she’s encountered many societal pressures due to her situation.

During her interview, she noted that one moment that broke her was an encounter with a lady at church who called her out over her situation.

She noted that her husband loved her deeply and has always been faithful. She said he never cheated on her or fathered children outside their marriage.

However, people around her have not always shown the same respect and consideration.

Thus, she advised people to be considerate and thoughtful when dealing with people in her situation since it was not easy.

Watch the video below to know more…