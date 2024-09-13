type here...
GhPageNews"I've been married for 23-years without a child" - Rich GH woman...
News

“I’ve been married for 23-years without a child” – Rich GH woman cries

By Armani Brooklyn
Adowa Paulkan

A Ghanaian woman who’s currently based in the US, Maa Sarah aka Adwoa Paulkan has opened up about her long and distressing journey of being married for 23 years without having a child.

In an interview with GhPage, the woman indicated that despite being very rich, she’s never had a child. She noted in the video that she’s encountered many societal pressures due to her situation.

During her interview, she noted that one moment that broke her was an encounter with a lady at church who called her out over her situation.

She noted that her husband loved her deeply and has always been faithful. She said he never cheated on her or fathered children outside their marriage.

However, people around her have not always shown the same respect and consideration.

Thus, she advised people to be considerate and thoughtful when dealing with people in her situation since it was not easy.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, September 13, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.6mph
100 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
77 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways