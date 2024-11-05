type here...
“I’ve chopped her more than 10 times” – Pastor confesses as husband curses

By Armani Brooklyn
A Ghanaian pastor has confessed to sleeping with a married woman who attends his church more than 10 times.

During an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo Show, the man of God affirmed that he has indeed slept with the married woman more than 10 times.

- GhPage
Initially, both the pastor and the married woman denied ever having an affair but after the husband cursed, he immediately.

He also disclosed that they moth secretly met at a hotel in Nkawie in the Ashanti Region to have their sexcapades.

According to the pastor, he has committed a great sin and needs forgiveness.

Watch the video below to know more…

