Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate Tolanibaj has shed light on her failed relationships that have always ended in premium tears on her part.

According to her, all the good men have been taken and married and the rest of the men left are nothing to write home about.

She stated that when she started dating, she thought all those guys were the men of her heart but it ended in tears adding that this has happened in all the seven relationships she has entered.

In the most recent episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, which she and actress Moet Abebe co-host, the 30-year-old disc jockey revealed this.

She said, “I feel like in the dating pool, we are left with remnants. The good ones are married. We hopped on the train too late. I have dated like seven guys and I thought they were the ones…”

The guest on the podcast, actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, inferred: “Tbaj, the problem can not be all these seven guys. Maybe, the problem is you.”