“I’ve divorced my wife for more than 20 years now” – Yaw Sarpong reveals plus deep secrets (Video)

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong, has finally spoken to set the records straight after his wife dragged him to Aunty Naa with several hot accusations.

Yaw Sarpong’s wife alleged that her husband’s family had barred her from seeing the gospel star.

She further alleged Tiwaa, Yaw Sarpong’s known backing singer has snatched her hubby from her.

While making her allegations, Aunty Naa called Tiwaa for her side of the story, and she denied ever being in an affair with Yaw Sarpong.

In the middle of Tiwaa’s submission, Maame Pinamang interjected and called her names.

Yaw Sarpong’s wife suggested that Tiwaa had done something spiritually to her husband, claiming she was a witch.

Yaw Sarpong has finally spoken and, according to him, has been divorced from Pinamang for about 20 years.

Watch the video below to know more…