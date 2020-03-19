type here...
I’ve forgiven Angel Bishop Obinim – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has made a shocking U-Turn a few days after he announced that he would be exposing the founder of God’s Way International Angel Obinim.

It would be remembered that some days ago, the honorable member attacked Obinim for saying he is selling oil that could cure Coronavirus after a video of the preacher went viral.

Also Read: Junior Pastor of Prophet Badu Kobi joins fight issues word of caution to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

But Obinim in his rebuttal warned Kennedy Agyapong to stop saying things that he doesn’t know and warned him to stop talking about things he doesn’t know.

This irritated the NPP loudmouth who went on live radio and stated that when he is finally down with Prophet Badu Kobi, Obinim is his next target and that he wouldn’t allow these so-called pastors to go scot-free.

Obinim also responded with a new video explaining things to the MP and stated in the video that he was a huge fan of Kennedy Agyapong and even mentioned his name to preach in church recently.

Also Read: Obinim still having consultations to make money despite the government ban on church activities

Well, on ‘The Seat’ program on NET 2 TV yesterday, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong revealed that he is no more going to fight Obinim again because of the video he watched where the preacher revealed how much he loves him.

Watch the video below:

Prophet Badu Kobi finally apologises to Hon Kennedy Agyapong. Begs him to cease fire

Posted by Ghpage News on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Bishop Angel Obinim is yet to respond to this new comment from the lawmaker.

Previous articleBadu Kobi sends emissaries to beg Kennedy Agyapong forgiveness
Next articleThe lady Sammy cheated with on Nana Ama finally speaks

