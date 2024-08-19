Failed Presidential candidate Hon Kennedy Agyapong has asked all people having issues with the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to forgive the party and come together to win the upcoming elections.

Speaking to a crowd during a campaign, he stated that he has been more frustrated by the party than any other person but he has forgiven them wants others tthe the o do same.

During the campaign, he acknowledged the fact that things are difficult in the country but a vote for a different political party aside from the NPP means there is going to be doom in the country.

He added that has he been frustrated because of how things are going in the country but he is of the hope and believes that their candidate Dr Bawumia will do a better job when elected as President.

“I understand the bitterness and frustration that many of you feel, but I can confidently say that I’m the most frustrated person among all. However, we’ve put our differences aside for the love of the party. So, I implore you to forgive your brothers and sisters, and let’s work together towards a victorious outcome in the upcoming elections,” he said.