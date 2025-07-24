“I’ve forgiven Young Don” – Bishop Ajagurajah states

Founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, has officially confirmed that he has forgiven controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator, Young Don, after a series of personal and public apologies.

In an exclusive interview with GhPage, Bishop Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, revealed that he has “wholeheartedly” let go of all past grievances despite Young Don’s harsh and offensive attacks.

“Yes, I have forgiven him,” Bishop Asiamah stated. “Even though he crossed the line with some of the things he said, I’ve chosen to forgive him from my heart.”

According to the spiritual leader, Young Don personally reached out to him after reportedly surviving a serious accident, which the commentator claimed gave him a new perspective on life.

During their conversation, Young Don pleaded for forgiveness, expressing deep regret for his past actions — particularly the vulgar insults he directed at Bishop Asiamah and his family.

The bishop recounted that he instructed Young Don to publicly apologise to all the people he had previously insulted or disrespected, including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and former President John Mahama.

“Forgiveness is important, especially when someone genuinely asks for it. I told him to apologise to everyone he had hurt publicly, and he has done that,” Ajagurajah added.

Young Don has since issued a series of public apologies via his social media platforms and has also declared his intention to return to Ghana in December to apologise to Bishop Asiamah in person.

