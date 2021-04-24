It wasn't easy, I couldn't eat in Prison - Akuapem Poloo shares experience from prison in a new presser

Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo held a presser today 24th April 2021 to address the media and her fans after her bail from Nsawam prison yesterday.

According to the social media sensation, she has grown slim because she couldn’t eat in Prison. That’s a statement to attest to what her lawyer said after she was released from prison.

“You can see I have reduced in weight, after all, I am not someone who is big. It wasnt easy, I didn’t take it easy, I couldn’t even eat whiles I was in prison. Even now, I still cannot eat properly.” Akuapem Poloo stated.

Poloo addressed the media and expressed her gratitude to the celebrities and all the people who supported her in these trying moments.

She however campaigned that people should stop posting their nudity as she didn’t know it could land her in such a situation.

Interestingly, she revealed her son isn’t aware she is going through all these and according to her, the 7-year-old son thinks she is in Nigeria working.

Watch the full presser below;

On Friday, April 16, 2021, Poloo, born Rosemond Brown, was sentenced to a 90-day jail term after she pleaded guilty to charges of publishing obscene material with two counts of domestic violence over posting a nude photo of her son in 2020.

She was sentenced by the Judge Christina Cann, the judge of the Accra Circuit court.

Before handing the sentence, Cann highlighted her worry about the proliferation of nude photos and videos on social media.

She expressed hope that the sentence of Poloo will serve as a deterrent to people who engaged in such activities.

However, Akuapem Poloo was released from prison three days after she was granted bail by the High Court in Accra.

There was back and forth between her lawyer and security agencies since she was granted bail, but she was brought to the court to sign her bail bond on Friday and was eventually released on bail.

She was also to deposit her passport to the registry of the court and can only travel with the express permission of the court.

Akuapem Poloo was also to report to the case Investigator every two weeks.