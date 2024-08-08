“I’ve married twice and divorced twice” – Emotional Portia Asare spills it all

Well-known Ghanaian actress, Portia Asare has finally addressed the rumours concerning her marital status currently.

In an explosive interview she granted Ahodwo TV, she finally confirmed that the stories that are in the media space are very true.

The talented actress disclosed that she divorced her second husband, Raymond Kwaku Marfo, three years into their marriage which began in 2021.

She was however quick to add that despite leaving this marriage which was her second somewhere in 2023, it does not mean that she will never marry again.



Portia Asare emphasised that if she meets a man she believes is fitting for her, she would gladly give marriage another chance because God did not create her to be a quitter.

“I do not succumb to challenges unless they contradict God’s will, divorce won’t make me give up. I trust that God will guide my path. He directs my steps, and I remain steadfast in my faith,” – she said.

She further stated: “I have a long journey ahead. I’m not ready for marriage at this moment, but if the opportunity arises multiple times, I will embrace it every single time.”