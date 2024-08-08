type here...
GhPageNews"I've married twice and divorced twice" - Emotional Portia Asare spills it...
News

“I’ve married twice and divorced twice” – Emotional Portia Asare spills it all

By Armani Brooklyn
I've married twice and divorced twice - Emotional Portia Asare spills it all

Well-known Ghanaian actress, Portia Asare has finally addressed the rumours concerning her marital status currently.

In an explosive interview she granted Ahodwo TV, she finally confirmed that the stories that are in the media space are very true.

The talented actress disclosed that she divorced her second husband, Raymond Kwaku Marfo, three years into their marriage which began in 2021.

She was however quick to add that despite leaving this marriage which was her second somewhere in 2023, it does not mean that she will never marry again.

Actress Portia Asare exposes colleagues for sending her to Juju Man to destroy her - Video


Portia Asare emphasised that if she meets a man she believes is fitting for her, she would gladly give marriage another chance because God did not create her to be a quitter.

“I do not succumb to challenges unless they contradict God’s will, divorce won’t make me give up. I trust that God will guide my path. He directs my steps, and I remain steadfast in my faith,” – she said.

She further stated: “I have a long journey ahead. I’m not ready for marriage at this moment, but if the opportunity arises multiple times, I will embrace it every single time.”

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, August 8, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
78 %
3.2mph
75 %
Thu
78 °
Fri
77 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways