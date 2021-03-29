Last weekend saw the beautiful marriage between broadcaster Abena Moet and her husband known as Nana Yaw Jay Essah.

The nuptial ceremony took place in Accra and it had people from all walks of life attending.

The mother of Abena Moet who happened to be the happiest person on the day granted an interview where she spoke about how happy she was seeing he daughter walk down the aisle.

According to her, she is also happy that one of the numerous beautiful ladies in her house has been taken.

Abena Moet‘s added that she has a lot of other beautiful daughters at home so any man who has plans to settle down with a beautiful and respected lady should just come to their home and he will be hooked with one of her daughters.

Watch the video below:

She concluded that Abena Moet is alway loud on radio but at home she is very calm.

Congrats to her once again.