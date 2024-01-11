type here...
“I’ve never had 100 cedis of my own before” – GH man in his early 50s sadly reveals (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
"I've never had 100 cedis of my own before" – GH man in his early 50s sadly reveals (Video)
A Ghanaian man who appears to be in his early 50s has sadly revealed that he has never had 100 cedis of his own before.

During an interview in the studious of Kumasi-based ADOM FM, the man emotionally disclosed that unlike his peers who have been financially blessed abundantly, he on the other hand doesn’t have up to Ghc 100 to his name.



When asked why he has never saved up to Ghc 100 in his entire lifetime, the man gloomily stated that he is yet to know the reaosn.

The man’s revelation has left a lot of social media users jaw dropped.

While some have shown signs of reaching out to him to personally dash him some money, others have also maintained that he’s fake and trying to amass public sympathy to raise money for himself in a deceptive manner.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

