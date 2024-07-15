“I’ve never married & have no children despite several pastors approaching me” – Diana Asamoah reveals

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has openly disclosed that she has never married nor has any children.

Speaking on UTV’s U-Cook show hosted by Empress Gifty, Diana Asamoah explained that she has been approached by different pastors on several occasions yet turned all of their advances down.

As claimed by Diana Asmaoh, the reason she never agreed to date any of the pastors is because a majority of them are fake.

She continued that, it’s the Holy Spirit that influenced her to say ‘NO’ to the marriage proposals from the many pastors who have approached him.

Diana Asmoah also recounted an instance where a man who paraded himself as a pastor approached her for marriage.

But she later discovered that he was a fraud who lured innocent women into relationships for their money.