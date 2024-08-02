type here...
GhPageNewsI've not had sekz for 7 years now despite my joystick standing...
News

I’ve not had sekz for 7 years now despite my joystick standing up and getting hard – Owusu Bempah reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
I've not had sekz for 7 years now despite my joystick standing up and getting hard - Owusu Bempah reveals

Famed Ghanaian TikToker and preacher of the gospel, Evangelist Christian Owusu Bempah has asserted that he hasn’t gotten intimate with any woman for the past 7 years.

During an exclusive appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour Hour show, the vessel of God emphatically stated that his joystick works perfectly well.

According to Evangelist Owusu Bempah, he has chosen to remain chaste for God despite several temptations.

I've not had sekz for 7 years now despite my joystick standing up and getting hard - Owusu Bempah reveals

Going deep into his private life, Evangelist Owusu Bempah continued that the only lady’s underwear he has seen in the past 7 years is the one belonging to her sister hanged on the dry line.

Evangelist Owusu Bempah also shared the experience he had during his travel to South Africa.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, August 2, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
3.5mph
100 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
77 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways