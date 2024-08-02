I’ve not had sekz for 7 years now despite my joystick standing up and getting hard – Owusu Bempah reveals

Famed Ghanaian TikToker and preacher of the gospel, Evangelist Christian Owusu Bempah has asserted that he hasn’t gotten intimate with any woman for the past 7 years.

During an exclusive appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour Hour show, the vessel of God emphatically stated that his joystick works perfectly well.

According to Evangelist Owusu Bempah, he has chosen to remain chaste for God despite several temptations.

Going deep into his private life, Evangelist Owusu Bempah continued that the only lady’s underwear he has seen in the past 7 years is the one belonging to her sister hanged on the dry line.

Evangelist Owusu Bempah also shared the experience he had during his travel to South Africa.

Watch the video below to know more…