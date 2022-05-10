- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is still out there on the market looking for love after her relationship with British boyfriend ended in tears.

The mother of one and the producer has in a latest interview disclosed that the last time she slept with a man was two(2) years ago.

According to her, her failure to get a man of her own has sort of a way killed her feelings for sex.

She continued that she doesn’t want to end up in the hands of a wrong man that us the reason why she is abstaining.

When she was challenged by Fiifi Pratt during the interview, she stated: “After a year I went straight without it. I can control myself when it comes to that. I don’t have a love interest even though I wish I did”.

On why she is not finding the love in order to satisfy herself emotionally she responded “finding love in this country is quite difficult”. Pressed to state if she would look for love outside the country she revealed “if Ghanaians are not interested in me what else do you expect”