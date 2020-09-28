Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng popularly known as Kontihene, one of Ghana’s best rapper and songwriter in history says he has bowed out of music for good.

Nana Kontihene

The veteran hiplife known for his unique style of music declared his decision to quit music in an exclusive interview with the ace broadcast journalist, Abeiku Aggery Santana on his famous Atuu show aired on UTV.

The ‘Aketesia’ hitmaker explained that he thought of quitting music years ago after he released his first album.

Stating his retirement from the music after he was asked by the host: “would you do music again”? Kontihene stated, “I doubt, I would be believing in God to change the story”.

“For the past two years, I haven’t entered any studios. I believe in God to change the story that I’m writing. I can’t be doing the same thing till I die and I believe in God to do that switch”.

“I think it was after I released my first album, in fact, I have been quitting music always but the time you realized you will be recording some songs from time to time”.

Known for his use of idiomatic expression, metaphors and poetry Kontihene said that he has not composed any new song.

Giving reasons for his option of quitting music for good, Nana Kontihene said it’s not about the fear of competition from any artiste but something he thinks it is orchestrated by God for him to do so.

In the history of Ghana Music, Kontihene was the first newbie(the first artiste) to grab the topmost award with his album Nyankonton in 2001 at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards-VGMA.

He is one of the best Hiplife artistes who sustained the genre during its experimental stage in the country.

Kontihene during his active days in music released hits upon hits for fans and music lovers. Some of his songs gaining airplay till date are; “Akatesia”, “Asesa”, “Esi”, “Migizigi”, “Effeh”, “Krohinkro” “Nkomo De”, “M’adamfo”, “Dedeede”, “Africa Mama”, “Bervely” and Dedeede.

He has 7 albums to his credit that includes “Nyankonton” 2000, “Nsoroma” 2002, “Awia” 2003, “Esum” 2005, “Mununkum” 2006, “All Star Gospel Medely” 2007, and “Sankofa” 2016.

In fact his strong decision to move away from music will make Ghanaian Music lovers miss him more. He can’t be replaced, he’s too good with the style he introduced in the genre.