type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI've seen God before - Nigel Gaisie claims
Entertainment

I’ve seen God before – Nigel Gaisie claims

By Armani Brooklyn
Nigel Gaisie's prophecy about the Gambia comes to pass
Nigel Gaisie
- Advertisement -

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and senior pastor of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has asserted that when God initially gave him the authority to serve as a preacher, he showed Himself to him.

The outspoken Ghanaian clergyman made these claims during an interview GTV Breakfast Show.

When he was asked by Kafui Dey who’s the host of the show if he’s seen God, Prophet Gaisie answered in the affirmative and further explained how God revealed Himself to him.

READ ALSO: IGP Dampare will be sacked – Prophet Nigel Gaisie prophecies on 31st night

Nigel Gaisie's prophecy about the Gambia comes to pass
Nigel Gaisie


The end-time prophet explained that he, however, couldn’t see the eyes of the image because it radiated.

In his own words;

I’ve seen God; the first time the Lord gave me my mandate. I was lying down with one of my spiritual sons, he is now in Canada, and my bed shook [several times]. I went into a deep sleep then an image came on the wall. The image spoke to me and was bubbling like many waters,”


‘I was just seeing the forehead, and the hair was like wool, like a very old White man. I saw the feet … then it speaks, it speaks, then when it was about to leave, like a second, the image said, I’m the Lord, I’ve called you, come and do my work. So, that’s how I saw it.”

Watch the video below to know more…

Christians who have watched the video have advised Nigel Gaisie to be very careful because he won’t be spared by the Holy Spirit if he drags God into his ‘concocted’ prophecies.

READ ALSO: Prophet Nigel Gaisie drops a fresh prophecy

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, January 12, 2023
    Accra
    mist
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    83 %
    2.6mph
    44 %
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News