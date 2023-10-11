type here...
“I’ve slept with over 300 women between January and October this year” – Man shockingly reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A man has caused a stir on social media as he revealed his body count for this year so far which is in the hundreds already.


The Nigerian man opened up on the number of women he had slept with this year during an Instagram live interview.

When asked about how many women he had slept with so far this year, the man declared an estimate which was in the hundreds.

According to him, although it isn’t yet the end of the year, so far he has been with over 315 to 320 women in his bed.


The man’s revelation has set tongues wagging and some netizens have expressed their opinions:

Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

presti_joix wrote: “Well done Sir, you’re doing well in lifes”

mz_shocker said: “I had to remove my shades to read it AGAIN OMO!”

hmvisual__ stated: “Na gwarinpa he Dey stay?”

aprilsecretspa reacted: “Blo.od of Jesus”

preshyvilla said: “Imagine , later una go Dey call women Ashewo”

Watch the video below:

Source:GHpage

