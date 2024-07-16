type here...
News

I’ve taken over Christianity – “Jesus” Adom Kyei Duah declares (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, the Founder and General Overseer of Believers Worship Center has declared that he has taken over Christianity.

According to the controversial man of God who’s always in the news for fighting his critics, God has purposely given him the power to take over Christianity.

Speaking to his congregation, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah also threatened to collapse the churches of his college pastors who have taken it upon themselves to condemn his teachings.

As bragged by Adom Kyei Duah, in the next 500 years, the world will regard him as the next Jesus.

He additionally stated that he’s coming to act and produce his own Jesus movie.

Source:GHpage

