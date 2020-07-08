Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Coulibaly dies after cabinet meeting

- Advertisement -

The Prime Minister of Ivory Coast, Amadou Gon Coulibaly has passed on to glory on Wednesday in the city of Abidjan, according to a press release from the country’s presidency.

Amadou Coulibaly,61, returned to Ivory Coast on July 2, after two months in France for a medical check-up (a heart operation in France).

In March, Coulibaly announced his self-isolation following contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. He later tested negative twice.

Amadou Coulibaly was the candidate of the ruling Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace for the October 2020 presidential election following President Alassane Ouattara’s decision not to run for another term.