“Ivory Coast will go far in the AFCON” – Fire Oja misses another prophecy (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial Ghanaian prophet, Prophet Jedidiah Kore popularly known as Fire Oja has once again missed a prophecy which has set social media talking.

The Man of God in a conversation with Mercury Quaye on Hitz Fm declared the host nation of the 2024 AFCON, Ivory Coast as a favorite that will go far in the tournaments

However, Ivory Coast just lost yet their second game in the competition leaving them with just 3 points which will not be enough for a round 16 qualification.

Fire Oja has been under huge criticism after prophesying numerous doom revelations to the black stars of Ghana.

Check out the video below

