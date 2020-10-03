- Advertisement -

Iwan also known as Lyrical Gunshot real name Abdul Razak Issahaku seemingly is not done with Stonebwoy yet as he has once again attacked him for still liking his post on social media after warning him not to.

The Bhim President who it appears not minding the strong warning from his former icon Iwan still went ahead to like his post on Instagram. Stonebwoy can worry too much.

The ‘Putuu’ hitmaker liked Iwan’s post few moments following his banter with his Unofficial PRO Ayisha Modi who on social media goes by the name She loves Stonebwoy over him.

Check out the post of Iwan that Stonebwoy liked;

“See dem Faces. Fakers. Say dem a ya Friend dem Bout Inna Secret competition with You. Industry Full a #Pussywuls .. we dey ya to Fuck you all.. #TheReturn #Suhyini #Burn2face #GideonForce”

Iwan post

Dissatisfied with Stonebwoy going against his wish, Iwan angrily has fired him via a new post on Instgram.

Check out Iwan’s words which he attached a throwback photo of Stonebwoy as they were playing a live band back in the days when they were close;

‘See the Fake Smiles??.. you show dem love but Dem Inna Secret Competition with you. You liked my Pic after the Warning?, 1Gad, you for like this too #Fanfooler .. #Burn2Face .. Your fans Can Throw all the insult in this World .. Wetin Gideon Force no see before in this BloodCloot Industry .. Ready we Ready #Suhyini #TheReturn’

Iwan and Stonebwoy post

From the above writings, Iwan described his former best man as a fan fooler and who doesn’t like to support because of fear that others may become bigger than he is.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy should henceforth stop liking my post on social media – Iwan warns