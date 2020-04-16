type here...
Jackie Appiah accused of sleeping with Huspuppi by Snapchat blogger
Jackie Appiah accused of sleeping with Huspuppi by Snapchat blogger

By Qwame Benedict
Beautiful Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has been accused by notorious Snapchat blogger with the handle FatP***sy055 of sleeping with Dubai-based Nigerian billionaire Hushpuppi.

According to the notorious blogger, not only is Jackie sleeping with Hushpuppi but she also sleeps with other bug men from the Arabian country to live a lavish lifestyle.

Also Read: Florence Obinim is a stupid woman – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

The snapchat user made this allegation on Snapchat where he has been dropping more secrets on some popular celebrities.

Her first post read: “Herh Jacky Appiah am shocked the way I admired you paa, you were my role model so you also chopped Arab men and hush pappy do you remember when you chopped”

See screenshot below:

Also Read: Angel Obinim has been sleeping with Florence Obinim’s sister – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Some other followers joined to drop some information they have on Jackie Appiah including defrauding a big man in the name of shooting a new movie.

See screenshots below:

Blogger SnapChat blogger exposes Jackie Appiah

Previous articleFlorence Obinim is a stupid woman – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

