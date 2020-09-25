Jackie Appiah is allegedly pregnant for the Liberian President – Reports

- Advertisement -

The new-look of Jackie Appiah on social media has raised eyebrows. People have started their personal assessment on her and have come to the conclusion that the actress is pregnant.

It has become the talk of the town following photos she took at Adonko Next Level Virtual Launch that came off September 21st at Holiday Inn, Accra.

Check out the Jackie Appiah’s new photos that suggests she’s pregnant;

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah

Though we can’t just conclude of her pregnancy because pictures can decieve, social media ‘doctors’ very good at their job says she’s expecting a baby soon.

If this is anything to jump onto, who is the man who got her pregnant? – a question everybody is asking.

A new report by a blogger, Aba The Great suggests that the beautiful and classy actress is allegedly pregnant for George Oppong Weah, the incumbent Liberian President.

George Manneh Oppong Weah is a Liberian politician and former professional footballer currently serving as the 25th President of Liberia, in office since 2018.

We don’t know how true this is but it’s an allegation by an investigative journalist who might have proof.

It may be that her allegation might be as a result of a photo of the Jackie Appiah in a pose which she shared on her Instagram page some time ago to congratulate George Weah for winning as President of Liberia in 2018.

Jackie Appiah and George Oppong Weah

Meanwhile Jackie Appiah has not reacted to this.

Aba The Great captioning the post she shared on Instagram wrote; “Liberian first lady Jackie Appiah is soo pregnant”. Check the post below;

Aba The Great

In other news, the award-winning actress shook social media after she flaunted her expensive Maserati car last Monday at the Adonko Next Level Virtual program.

Jackie acquired the car in 2018 where she took to social media to share a photo of herself with the car with a caption that reads: “IN ALL THINGS, BE GRATEFUL. WORK HARD AND PLAY HARD. ?MASARATI” SHE CAPTIONED HER SLAYING SHOT.”

