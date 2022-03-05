- Advertisement -

Actress Jackie Appiah has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Shatta Wale for making defamatory comments alleging her popularity of being an actress is untrue.

Earlier in February, the dancehall artiste went on a rampage in a live video broadcast on Instagram where he sought to address a number of national issues he finds unpleasant.

During his rant, Shatta Wale blatantly said Jackie Appiah is a “toto worker”, alleging she does not make her money from acting but through illicit clandestine means.

The SM President described Jackie Appiah as a modernized whore who earned, if not all, some of her wealth from sleeping with rich men and conceals it with her recognised acting profession.

Abena Moet – a radio panellist and presenter for Okay FM – said on Friday that Jackie Appiah has dragged Shatta Wale to court, just when we thought she would not react in any way to the wild allegations.

BACKGROUND

Shatta Wale who was embittered by an earlier comment Jackie Appiah supposedly passed about him during the first outbreak of COVIDF in Ghana, berated her.

The ballistic Shatta Wale did not mince words in his clap back to the TV star.

He maintained that acting did not make Jackie Appiah rich thus the riches and wealth she flaunts were products of the sweats she endured during rounds of sexual marathons with top dogs who pay an arm and a leg to get her to warm their beds.

“You’re toto worker, you’re toto worker,” Shatta Wale fumed.

