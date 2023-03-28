Award-winning actress and rich aunty Jackie Appiah has been accused of allegedly stuffing her dress with hip pads as she met up with the Second Gentleman of the United States Douglass Emhoff.

Douglass Emhoff is currently in Ghana with his wife Vice President Kamala Harries for an official visit to the country.

The 2nd Gentleman made an appearance at the YOLO Youth Town Hall which happened at the Labone Senior High School in Accra.

Jackie Appiah together with her colleagues Majid Michel, Adjertey Annan and others could be seen walking behind Douglass Emhoff during his visit but one thing caught the eyes of netizens.

From the video, one could see that the backside of rich actress Jackie Appiah seems to have become very huge and this got people asking what could have happened for this change.

According to some people, Jackie has worn a hip pad just to impress and get the attention of the second gentleman.

Watch the video below:

Check out some comments below:

Dianawonder_Boateng: “Herhhhh mummy your eyes eiii. Thought me nkoaa na meni hu ade3??”

Tetteh.leticia.92: “Eeei daben na she buy the assets ???”

Mimi_deep_22: “Miracle no Dey tire Jesus when it comes to our female celebs nyash ??”

Misspearl_247: “It might be this foam underwear who knows ????? my thoughts tho ????”

She_isnaana: “Miracle working God???”

Jaideelammy: “3tua h) potii s3 anwea nkwanta bofrot”