Jackie Appiah bags masters degree from University of Ghana

By Kwasi Asamoah

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has bagged a Masters degree from the University of Ghana (Legon).

Jackie graduated with a Master of Arts (MA) in Communication Studies.

A video shared by blogger, Nkonkonsa, showed her arrival on campus for the graduation ceremony.

In the video, the actress was full of smiles as she walked confidently to the congregation hall.

Another video shared by blogger Zionfelix showed Jackie in the company of her manager, Samira Yakubu, who also graduated with the same masters degree.

Jackie and Samira were joined in the celebration of their academic achievements by family and friends including actress Kalsoume Sinare.

