Entertainment Jackie Appiah celebrates her 39th birthday in her hometown
Entertainment

Jackie Appiah celebrates her 39th birthday in her hometown

By Armani Brooklyn
Jackie Appiah celebrates her 39th birthday in her hometown
Iconic Ghanaian star actress, Jackie Appiah turned 39 years old today, December 5, 2021, and she celebrated in her hometown of Ejisu Abankro.

Videos from the plush birthday ceremony that has since gone viral on the internet capture Jackie Appiah handed over what she described as a modern toilet facility to the people of her hometown.

Aside from the ultra-modern toilet which was given out, she also dashed out exercise books, pens, pencils, maths sets and other learning materials to some lucky students.

Jackie Appiah shares beautiful photos to celebrate her 39th birthday

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has set social media space on fire after sharing beautiful pictures to celebrate her birthday.

The rich actress turns 39 years old today and as part of the celebration flew with her full team to Kumasi to celebrate. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

