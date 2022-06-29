- Advertisement -

Ransford Abbey, a media personality and sports executive from Ghana, has backed Jackie Appiah in the controversy surrounding her property.

After a video of her opulent mansion appeared online, some people began to wonder how she was able to finance its building.

In an interview with Metro TV, Mr Abbey disclosed that Jackie Appiah took roughly ten years to construct the property.

He claimed Jackie had put in a lot of effort and had a diverse background.

He stated “Are you saying acting is the only thing she [Jackie] does? The fact that she hasn’t told you the things she does apart from acting, does not mean that’s the only thing she does.

“You see that building you showed, nine years ago I was there with Samira and Jackie at the site. She started this thing ten years ago, this house. Nine years ago, I was there with Samira and her,” Randy Abbey disclosed.

He added: “The person that was building the house at the time was like her uncle. I don’t know if he is the same person that finished the house but this is a project she started ten years ago…it is not something she started just yesterday and as for interior decor and things, it is about taste and class.”