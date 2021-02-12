Jackie Appiah discloses her kind of man in latest video

The ever beautiful Jackie Appiah has revealed her preferences in men a new viral video that has garnered several reactions.

The screen goddess shared a video on trendy social platform TikTok disclosing what kind of man she would like to be with.

In her own version of the This or That video, Jackie chose between dating a broke man and a billionaire and its just hilarious.

After initially choosing to be with a poor man, the legendary actress sneaks the other way to show she can’t ignore a man with the cheddar.

Jackie Appiah reveals her preference in men pic.twitter.com/T9yuW4uutu — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) February 12, 2021

Her caption which read, ”I’M Baaaaaaaack, TikTok,” suggests that her fans are in for more fans videos on the video-sharing platform.