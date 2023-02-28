type here...
Entertainment

Jackie Appiah flaunts GHc78k Goyard handbag

By Mr. Tabernacle
Watch how Jackie Appiah flaunted her Ghc12k shoes and Ghc 11k bag for her birthday
Ghanaian actress and fashionista, Jackie Appiah, has once again given Ghanaians a topic to discuss concerning her flamboyant lifestyle.

Apparently, Jackie Appiah remains the undisputed queen when it comes to purchasing and owning luxury fashion items.

If it’s not a known designer brand, Jackie Appiah will never put it on because she is clad in stylist apparel in almost all her pictures on her socials.

In a new video that Jackie just posted on her IG page, she showed off her expensive Red Goyad handbag.

Jackie flaunted this new bag in the form of a recent challenge which involves picking from two options written on a piece of paper – whatever is on the paper is the treat you receive.

She also flew to London for an English breakfast. Jackie Appiah is living the dream life everyone would wish to get and live.

According to checks on google, the Goyad handbag costs $6, 108.96 which is equivalent to Ghc 78,305.02.

    Source:GHPAGE

