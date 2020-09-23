type here...
GhPage Entertainment Jackie Appiah flaunts her customized Maserati
Entertainment

Jackie Appiah flaunts her customized Maserati

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Jackie Appiah flaunts her customized Maserati
Jackie Appiah
- Advertisement -

Award-winning Jackie Appiah once again got people talking and envying her after she pulled up at the launch of Adonko Next level launch in her customised Maserati car.

Last Monday, Adonko launched it new product unto the Ghanaian market in an event held at the Kempinski in Accra which saw a lot of celebrities in attendence.

Well, Jackie Appiah who has been able to keep her life outside showbiz private decided to turn up at the event in her 2018 customized Maserati which turned heads of patrons at the event.

Even though other celebrities pulled up with their huge cars but Jackie got lot of people talking since she hardly flaunts her wealth on social media.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Jackie Appiah flaunts her Masaratti

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Jackie acquired the car in 2018 where she took to social media to share a photo of herself with the car with a caption that reads: “IN ALL THINGS, BE GRATEFUL. WORK HARD AND PLAY HARD. ?MASARATI” SHE CAPTIONED HER SLAYING SHOT.”

But in the wake of the ‘Papa No’ saga that hit social media months ago, it was revealed by radio presenter Akwesi Aboagye that the car was actually bought for her by a big man in the country.

He revealed that the car was a gift from a big man who works in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Well, until the man comes out to claim ownership we still know Jackie who is not a saint as still the one who bought the car.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, September 25, 2020
Accra
light rain
73.4 ° F
73.4 °
73.4 °
94 %
1.9mph
74 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News