Ghanaian actress and fashionista, Jackie Appiah, has once again given Ghanaians a topic to discuss concerning her flamboyant lifestyle.
Apparently, Jackie Appiah remains the undisputed queen when it comes to purchasing and owning luxury fashion items
I’m convinced that if it’s not a known designer brand, Jackie Appiah will never put it on because she is clad in stylist apparel in almost all her pictures on her socials.
In a new picture that the mother of one just posted on her IG page, she showed off her Burberry Horseferry bag.
According to checks on google, the Burberry Horseferry bag costs $1,500 which is equivalent to Ghc 18,525.00.
She rocked a well-styled African print with matching slippers and a diamond bracelet which is also believed to cost an arm and a leg.
As of the publication of this article, Jackie’s picture had accumulated over 15k likes and 1k comments from her fans and loved ones.
