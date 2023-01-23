Ghanaian actress and fashionista, Jackie Appiah, has once again given Ghanaians a topic to discuss concerning her flamboyant lifestyle.

Apparently, Jackie Appiah remains the undisputed queen when it comes to purchasing and owning luxury fashion items

I’m convinced that if it’s not a known designer brand, Jackie Appiah will never put it on because she is clad in stylist apparel in almost all her pictures on her socials.

In a new picture that the mother of one just posted on her IG page, she showed off her Burberry Horseferry bag.

According to checks on google, the Burberry Horseferry bag costs $1,500 which is equivalent to Ghc 18,525.00.

She rocked a well-styled African print with matching slippers and a diamond bracelet which is also believed to cost an arm and a leg.

As of the publication of this article, Jackie’s picture had accumulated over 15k likes and 1k comments from her fans and loved ones.

