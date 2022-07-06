- Advertisement -

In the midst of the controversy surrounding Jackie Appiah‘s mansion, Ghanaian actor and CEO of the Ghana Movie Awards, Fred Nuamah, has disclosed additional and extremely plausible sources of income for his colleague.

The well-known actress became a hot subject on social media after footage of her lavish property with a beautiful interior design appeared online thanks to Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds.

Many online users made disparaging remarks and questioned how Jackie Appiah could have purchased such a property using only the income from her acting career.

Following all the criticism and inquiries, Fred Nuamah revealed in a recent interview that Jackie Appiah is also involved in real estate.

Speaking in an interview with Abieku Santana on Okay FM he mentioned that Jackie Appiah started investing in real estate long ago.

“Jackie Appiah has been blessed by God. When we were out renting apartments in Cantoments, Jackie never did so. She will not be happy with me sharing this but she has six or seven apartments across Cantonments, East Legon and Labone which she rents out to people. She stayed in her mom’s house throughout, so what do you think she was using her money for?”.

