Ghanaian actress and real estate entrepreneur, Jackie Appiah has got social media users talking and guessing things about her private life.

Apparently, Jackie Appiah is part of the richest female celebrities in the country at the moment hence she normally posts pictures of herself slaying in expensive clothes, shoes and bags.

In this new slay photo, Jackie was wearing a Casablanca shirt worth over GH?12,640.

Jackie Appiah paired her expensive shirt with black denim ripped jeans and black high heels.

The mother of one wore a black lustrous hairstyle and subtle makeup. She matched her shirt with one of her designer bag collections while posing for the picture.

Social media users have advised Jackie Appiah to slow down with the show off on the internet if she knows her source of wealth isn’t genuine.

Just like what has happened to Hajia4Real, she has been cautioned to be smart about her moves.

