Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has set social media space on fire after sharing beautiful pictures to celebrate her birthday.

The rich actress turns 39-years-old today and as part of the celebration flew with her full team to Kumasi to celebrate.

Per what we gathered, the actress and her team would be celebrating her birthday with her team later today at the private luxurious suites by Fair View Court located at Ahodwo-Nhyiayeso.

Checkout the photos below:

Check out some comments from netizens

Yvonneokoro: “We are delighted that you are delighted?.. Bag lady.. Happy bday”

Mizwanneka: “Love this picture ???? happy birthday beautiful”

Julietibrahim: “Love you and love the photo ??????”

Clementosuarez: “We are delighted to share in your joy. Happy birthday goddess”

Unibentribe: “Happy birthday dear Jackie???”

Charllycolegh: “????????forever loved happy birthday ?”

Iamkofyanas: “Happy birthday to our queen ? ?may the good Lord bless you”