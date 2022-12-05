type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentJackie Appiah shares beautiful photos to celebrate her 39th birthday
Entertainment

Jackie Appiah shares beautiful photos to celebrate her 39th birthday

By Qwame Benedict
Jackie Appiah birthday
Jackie Appiah birthday
- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has set social media space on fire after sharing beautiful pictures to celebrate her birthday.

The rich actress turns 39-years-old today and as part of the celebration flew with her full team to Kumasi to celebrate.

Per what we gathered, the actress and her team would be celebrating her birthday with her team later today at the private luxurious suites by Fair View Court located at Ahodwo-Nhyiayeso.

Also Read:

Checkout the photos below:

Check out some comments from netizens

Yvonneokoro: “We are delighted that you are delighted?.. Bag lady.. Happy bday”

Mizwanneka: “Love this picture ???? happy birthday beautiful”

Julietibrahim: “Love you and love the photo ??????”

Clementosuarez: “We are delighted to share in your joy. Happy birthday goddess”

Unibentribe: “Happy birthday dear Jackie???”

Charllycolegh: “????????forever loved happy birthday ?”

Iamkofyanas: “Happy birthday to our queen ? ?may the good Lord bless you”

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, December 5, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News