Jackie Appiah is evidently a ‘bigger baller’ whose ability to splash money on a shopping spree is unmatched – as far as her female counterparts are concerned.

The Ghanaian actress has yet again given us more reason to believe she’s one of the richest among her colleagues in the showbiz industry, despite her unknown net worth.

A new video sighted by GHPage on TikTok shows the multi-million dollar homeowner shopping for luxury items including jewellery in the United State city of New York.

The price tag on one of the bracelets she apparently intended to buy was worth GH¢128,100 (1.28 billion old cedis, $12,200), which she already had many strapped on her wrist.

Naana Donkor Arthur who filmed the moment and shared it on TikTok tried to remind Jackie that she already owned many of the expensive pieces.

But she responded, saying: “I like to collect them“

Jackie stepped in elegance spotting a floor-length green gown which she matched with a green purse and pink trainers.

In a separate video, Jackie was filmed shopping for sunglasses from some of the top luxury designer brands you could think of.

Before making her big purchase, she was seen trying on the eyewear to pick the one that best fits her face.

Ever since Jackie’s house surfaced on the internet, she has become the yardstick for measuring the wealth of her fellow celebrities like Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye who make empty noise about their properties.

Despite her unestimated wealth, Jackie remains humble and decent in all her endeavours making her competitors look like clowns.