Entertainment

Jackie Appiah has been sleeping with fraud boys and government officials – Ibrah One

By Qwame Benedict
Beautiful Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has made the news after popular millionaire Ibrah One makes an allegation against her.

The award-winning actress has managed to stay off controversies in the industry but Ibrah is of the view that she is deceiving the youth who look up to her.

According to him, Jackie Appiah doesn’t practice what she preaches adding that she either starts leaving by what she preaches or better still let the whole world her true character.

In a post sighted on his social media handle, Ibrah questioned if Jackie was done sleeping with fraud boys and corrupt government officials.

His post reads, “Jackie Appiah practice what you preach or change your speech. Are you done sleeping with fraud boys and corrupt politicians? Don’t come and fool the youth we know how you made your money. #Ibrahone”

We don’t know the basis on which Ibrah is standing to make these allegations.

Let’s hope he doesn’t come back in a few weeks to tell us that he was just making the statement for fun.

Source:Ghpage

