A movie director identified as Sammy Rasta has revealed in an interview that actress Jackie Appiah turned down an offer worth $5k stating that it doesn’t meet her brand charges.

According to him, he was contacted by a big man in Nigeria to get the celebrity to post flyers of a movie on her social media page just for 3 weeks.

He stated that he reached out to Jackie Appiah and explained the deal with her but to his utmost surprise, she turned down the offer saying it was below her charging rate.

“Personally, I have given Jackie Appiah a deal worth thousands of dollars which she rejected. The amount of money involved is somebody’s brand money for a year. My big man wanted Jackie to post three flyers on her Instagram. Not even with her face. Three posts on her Instagram for three weeks. It couldn’t meet her brand. 5000 dollars for three weeks. She did not accept,” he stated.

Sammy Rasta continued that he personally knows some other big celebs who accepted the deal but on the part of Jackie, she turned them down.

“I know someone who has accepted a contract that is worth the amount Jackie rejected,” he revealed.

Responding to the source of wealth by Jackie Appiah as some netizens are seeking answers to, he made it clear that Jackie is wealth and people shouldn’t be quick to tag it to sleeping with men for money.

“Let nobody deceive you that before you can enter the movie industry, you have to share the bed with someone. Rebranding yourself is very important. Let’s celebrate her. She is one of our own.

We should be happy that someone who has worked in the creative industry can achieve what she has achieved. That will let investors realise the creative space is lucrative. But if we make it seem Jackie Appiah cannot afford to build this house then which investor will invest in our industry?” he advised.

Its been weeks now since a video of Jackie Appiah’s luxurious mansion surfaced on social media making people wonder how she managed to own such a magnificent mansion through acting.