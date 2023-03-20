Star actress, Jackie Appiah, is currently trending on the internet for allegedly being pregnant.

In a viral video, Jackie can be seen trying to cover her bloated stomach with her handbag.

According to social media users, the a-list actress is heavily pregnant and trying her possible best to hide it from the public domain.

Despite trying to cover her tummy with her handbag, Jackie’s face gave her out as her nose stood out just like a heavily pregnant woman.

READ ALSO: Jackie Appiah reportedly pregnant; Baby bump shows in new video

Though Jackie was wearing a huge spacious dress, she still appeared uncomfortable in it – Reason she was covering her tummy with her handbag.

This video has since sparked social media reactions. Alot of netizens have expressed that actress Jackie Appiah is pregnant and expecting her second child.

Jackie Appiah is yet to dismiss these rumours because remember that last February, she was once again spotted looking heavily pregnant but she disputed the reports.

Amidst these reports, news on the streets alleges that the man responsible for the pregnancy is a big-time politician.

Not much is known about this man yet, we are currently digging deep to find all the necessary details and will share them with all our cherished readers very soon.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Jackie Appiah shows off Jacquemus luxury bag worth over GH¢8000



_____beatriss___ – She pregnant?



obaapamaud – She is pregnant

aa_fia218 – With this big curtains she’s wearing, how did you still see her stomach to conclude she’s pregnant. Ghanafo) kasa



favoursalu – The Tommy is growing beautifully

READ ALSO: Jackie Appiah flaunts her Ghc 30,000 Gucci bag while slaying in pink blazers and black leggings