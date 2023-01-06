type here...
Jackie Appiah’s son flaunts cash

By Armani Brooklyn
For the very first, Jackie Appiah’s son has shared a picture on his Instagram page showing his full face.

Scrolling through his Instagram page, you’ll notice that he intentionally poses in a certain way just to hide his face from the camera anytime he takes pictures.

From what we know, Damien Agyemang is the only child of celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah.

In these fresh pictures, stacks of money notes on a golden ceramic plate were placed on the dining table, together with other stylish plates and glasses.

He also showed off his personal security guard who escorts and protects him anytime he leaves home.

Ladies are gushing over these fresh pictures of Damien – Some have even proposed love to him in the comments section of the nice photos.

    Source:Ghpage

