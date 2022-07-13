- Advertisement -

Jackie Appiah’s son and only child, Damien Agyemang is not a celebrity yet but truly living the celebrity lifestyle because of his mother’s staggering wealth.

Apparently, Damien is not the type of guy who likes to show off or flaunts what he’s got, but he has done it this time, perhaps age is making him appreciate how blessed he is as one of the richest Ghanaian actresses sons.

A new photo that has been spotted on his IG page captures the luxury lifestyle he loves off social media.

In this photo, Damien was comfortably seated in his Maserati which was obviously financed by his wealthy mother like the rich kid he is.

The picture is believed to have been taken inside his mother’s castle which became the talk of town three weeks ago.

Take a look at the picture below to know more…

Sometimes, all that one needs in life is to be born by rich parents and not hard work or any great IQ.