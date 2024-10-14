GhPageNewsJackie Appiah's son rocks GHS 8K Versace robe and GHS 15K Hermes...
News

Jackie Appiah’s son rocks GHS 8K Versace robe and GHS 15K Hermes slippers to mark his birthday

By Armani Brooklyn
Jackie Appiah

Actress Jackie Appiah celebrated her son Damien Agyemang’s birthday in style on social media, posting handsome pictures and a heartwarming message.

Jackie took to her Instagram page to share handsome photos of Damien in a Versace Multi-Coloured Robe and Hermès Chypre Sandals.

The Versace Multi-Coloured robe costs $525 (GH¢8,365.86), and the Hermès Chypre Sandals cost £730 (GH¢15,202.54).

Jackie Appiah's son flaunts cash

In her lovely birthday message, the Canadian-Ghanaian actress wished her son a happy birthday and referred to him as her amazing son. She noted that watching him grow has been one of the greatest joys in her life.


“Happy birthday to my amazing son! @damienagyemang ?? Watching you grow has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

In the second part of her message, she bestowed God’s blessings upon Damien’s life. She wrote;

“May this year bring you as much happiness and adventure as you bring to those around you. I’m so proud of you. May the Lord continue to protect and bless you, secondly may He grant you all your heart desires and guide you throughout your journey in life. I love you!”

Source:GHpage

