“That’s how we do it” – Jaden Smith hails father, Will Smith, for slapping Chris Rock

Jaden Smith has seen nothing wrong with his father’s emotional outburst, which resulted in him slapping comedian Chris Rock in the face.

Will Smith went straight to Chris Rock and slapped him so hard on the face at the Oscars after the comedian had made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett.

Reacting to his father’s widely-condemnable reaction, Jaden Smith has hailed Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock.

In a tweet, he intimated that Will Smith did the right thing and reflected what they believed in.

He wrote: “That’s how we do it”

