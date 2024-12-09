“Jail Bound” – NDC pledges to prosecute the BoG Governor over economic mismanagement

Last year, the NDC intensified its criticisms of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), with National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi declaring that Governor Ernest Addison and the Bank’s board will face prosecution for their roles in the institution’s reported GHC 60 billion loss.

Speaking in an interview on Onua TV on August 9, 2023, Sammy Gyamfi expressed his party’s strong stance against what he described as financial mismanagement at the central bank.

“Ernest Addison is jail-bound. He is destined for jail. There is no way Addison will not be prosecuted, there is no way,” – Sammy Gyamfi emphatically stated during the interview, w between minutes 0:00 and 4:40.

Background on BoG’s GHC 60 Billion Loss



The Bank of Ghana recently reported a GHC 60 billion loss for the 2022 fiscal year, attributed primarily to debt restructuring under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) and rising inflation.



The losses have sparked public outcry and heightened political tension, with the NDC accusing the BoG of gross financial mismanagement and lack of accountability.